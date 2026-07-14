'No notable impact on fuel efficiency': IIT Kanpur research finds no evidence of E20 harming engines

The reported findings follow Oil Ministry's clarification last week stating that E20 can reduce mileage by up to 5 per cent in some vehicles, but the impact is outweighed by several benefits, including a lower lifecycle carbon emissions.

Dhruv Raj Karana, Project Scientist of the Engine Research Laboratory in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, claimed that the fuel efficiency decrease is less than 5 per cent with the E20 fuel, according to the research conducted at the institute.

He told PTI that the up to 5 per cent decrease could be due to factors other than fuel and that a similar result can be obtained "even if back to back tests are repeated with pure petrol".

Karana further said that "extensive testing" showed that E20 does not cause engine damage, corrosion or other technical problems.