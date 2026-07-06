Editorial: Ease up on the E20 mandate

What has stoked popular ire is a submission by Attorney General R. Venkataramani to the Supreme Court that E20 was an "experiment" whose results would be clear only next year. The obvious question this begs is why, if it is only an experiment, is it already policy? And if final data won’t be due until next year, what is the basis for the assurances that engines will not corrode or that fuel efficiency will not drop due to the blended fuel?

The government has been trying to walk back the attorney-general’s Freudian slip, maintaining that the E20 mandate was not an experiment but a robustly researched decision that will lead to multiplier benefits. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said ethanol blending is meant to reduce carbon emissions, save on crude oil imports, and support farmers’ incomes by increasing demand for feedstocks used in ethanol production. A figure of Rs 1.4 lakh crore of foreign exchange saved is being bandied about, even though the E20 mandate is a year old.

While the broader objectives are desired by all, motorists are, for the moment, more worried about the wear and tear to their vehicles, the reduced mileage and the higher maintenance costs they have to cope with. To set these fears at rest, the government last week rustled up statements by oil companies and automobile industry executives attesting to the technical soundness and cost-effectiveness of E20.