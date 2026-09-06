DVAC threats can't silence Oppn's voice: Former minister KN Nehru

“We have faced several such cases levelled against us by several Chief Ministers, including late CM J Jayalalithaa, and proved innocent every time, and this time too, we will prove it,” he stressed.

He said the charges of tender irregularities were false and that he would prove his innocence in court. The Deputy Leader of the Opposition linked it to a direct response to questioning the ruling TVK government in the Assembly. Upset over executing the duty of an opposition party, they are trying to silence us by using the DVAC, he alleged.

Speaking to reporters after the raids, Nehru said DVAC sleuths searched his house, that of his brother and the premises of people associated with him in connection with what he termed a fabricated case.