DVAC threats can't silence Oppn's voice: Former minister KN Nehru

“We have faced several such cases levelled against us by several Chief Ministers, including late CM J Jayalalithaa, and proved innocent every time, and this time too, we will prove it,” he stressed.
He said the charges of tender irregularities were false and that he would prove his innocence in court. The Deputy Leader of the Opposition linked it to a direct response to questioning the ruling TVK government in the Assembly. Upset over executing the duty of an opposition party, they are trying to silence us by using the DVAC, he alleged.
Speaking to reporters after the raids, Nehru said DVAC sleuths searched his house, that of his brother and the premises of people associated with him in connection with what he termed a fabricated case.
“The team took the usual records related to his accounts and those of his brother and got our signature for the documents and left the place. We gave full support to the team during the DVAC raids and our party president MK Stalin also asked us to extend full support to the raids,” Nehru said.
Nehru said the sleuths did not question him about cases that were already under investigation. Maintaining that he had done nothing wrong, he said he would face any charges legally and prove himself innocent in court.