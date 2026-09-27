DVAC books former minister EV Velu, son over lake-bed excavation'

The agency had registered an FIR against Velu and others on June 25 alleging that payments were made to a contractor before the commencement of road infrastructure works, resulting in corruption in the allotment of project funds.

In the latest case registered by the DVAC Tiruvannamalai unit, the conference was held on December 14 last year at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi village on about 124.56 acres owned by Arunai Products and Services, in which Kumaran is a director. Velu, who was then the Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works, and the DMK Northern Zonal in-charge, had organised and supervised the conference, according to the document.

The DVAC said that its factual verification found unauthorised excavation of soil and gravel at several locations inside Malappambadi Lake. The lake, spread over 70.65 acres, had not been included in a June 2024 district notification permitting removal of clay, silt and gravel from certain water bodies. The FIR alleges that the excavated material was transported by excavators and trucks and used to level the conference venue. It further states that no permission had been obtained from the Revenue Department, Corporation or Geology and Mining Department for excavation and removal of material from Malappambadi Lake.