DMK ex-member accuses Duraimurugan of cheating him of Rs 2.25 cr, moves DVAC

Sivakumar, a contractor undertaking works for the Public Works and Water Resources departments of the State government, has submitted a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

In his complaint, Sivakumar alleged that Duraimurugan received Rs 1 crore from him when he was the Water Resources Minister, in exchange for contract works under the department. However, he claimed that no work was subsequently awarded to him.

Sivakumar also levelled allegations against Kathir Anand, claiming that the Vellore MP received Rs 1.25 crore from him after promising to award contract works under the MP's Constituency Development Fund.