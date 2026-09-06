DMK ex-member accuses Duraimurugan of cheating him of Rs 2.25 cr, moves DVAC

CHENNAI: Former DMK member VT Sivakumar, who was recently removed from the party, has alleged that former Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and his son, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, received Rs 2.25 crore from him on the promise of awarding development works in his constituency but failed to fulfil their commitments.
Sivakumar, a contractor undertaking works for the Public Works and Water Resources departments of the State government, has submitted a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).
In his complaint, Sivakumar alleged that Duraimurugan received Rs 1 crore from him when he was the Water Resources Minister, in exchange for contract works under the department. However, he claimed that no work was subsequently awarded to him.
Sivakumar also levelled allegations against Kathir Anand, claiming that the Vellore MP received Rs 1.25 crore from him after promising to award contract works under the MP's Constituency Development Fund.
"He also failed to fulfil his promise. I have submitted a complaint to the DVAC. If the department fails to take any action, I will approach the courts," Sivakumar said.
Sivakumar had earlier lodged a complaint with DMK top brass seeking action against Duraimurugan. He had also alleged that he was cheated of another Rs 75 lakh with an assurance that his wife would be given the post of union chairman. However, neither the contract works nor the post was given, he alleged, adding that Duraimurugan had been evading repayment despite repeated requests.