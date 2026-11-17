CHENNAI: Apart from DMK general secretary and former minister Durai Murugan, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against 17 public servants, including serving and retired officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD), and 10 private individuals and entities over alleged illegal river sand mining across Tamil Nadu between 2021 and 2024.
The case was registered on November 5, following allegations of large-scale irregularities in sand quarrying at 28 locations across the State. The FIR estimates that illegal extraction at four quarries alone resulted in the wrongful gain of Rs 1,427.34 crore.
The officials named in the FIR include former Engineer-in-Chief Muthaiya and Ramamoorthy; retired Executive Engineers G R Suganthi and R Elangovan; and retired Assistant Executive Engineers S Sampath and N Sivakumar.
The serving officials named are Executive Engineers N Anbuselvam and P Murugavel; Assistant Executive Engineers R Balaji and R Arulmani; and Assistant Engineers R Devaraj, A Suresh Kumar, R Deepavani, J Sathik Batcha, C Sukumar and R Sangeetha.
The FIR also refers to S Lenin Francis, a former Executive Engineer who is deceased.
According to the FIR, the alleged irregularities involved splitting contracts into smaller portions and issuing limited tenders instead of inviting open tenders, thereby favouring selected contractors. It further alleges that quarry operators were allowed to excavate sand beyond the permitted depth and lease areas, in violation of approved mining plans.
The investigation covers 28 sand quarrying locations, including Echambadi, Kandaneri, Enathimangalam, Arumparuthi, Thalakudi, Madhavaperumal Koil, Kookur, Neruru North, Nanniyur and Oruvanthoor.
The FIR identifies S Ramachandran, P Karikalan and K Rethinam as key private individuals who allegedly coordinated the activities of contractors operating at the quarry sites. Other accused include R Kumara Raja, V R Raja, A Rajkumar and B Mohan Ram, besides MRM Ramaiya Enterprises Pvt Ltd, R S Constructions and K-Infra.
The agency alleges that 1,42,73,424 units of sand, measuring 4,03,93,790 cubic metres, were illegally excavated from four quarries — Echambadi, Kandaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil and Oruvanthoor. The estimated wrongful gain from these four sites has been put at Rs 1,427.34 crore. The corresponding loss to the State exchequer from the remaining 24 sites is yet to be quantified and will be established during the investigation.
The FIR further alleges that officials and contractors fabricated permit-slip vouchers and made false entries in government records to facilitate the transportation of illegally extracted sand to unauthorised depots. It also alleges that proceeds from excessive sand mining were deposited in the bank accounts of private individuals and presented as legitimate business transactions.
The case originated from a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police on June 13, 2024, alleging illegal mining at 28 quarry sites in collusion with Water Resources Department officials. The State Government subsequently authorised a detailed enquiry in December 2025.
Petitions submitted by S Tamilselvan of Lawins Legal Office and Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, were also taken into consideration during the enquiry.