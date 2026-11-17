The case was registered on November 5, following allegations of large-scale irregularities in sand quarrying at 28 locations across the State. The FIR estimates that illegal extraction at four quarries alone resulted in the wrongful gain of Rs 1,427.34 crore.

The officials named in the FIR include former Engineer-in-Chief Muthaiya and Ramamoorthy; retired Executive Engineers G R Suganthi and R Elangovan; and retired Assistant Executive Engineers S Sampath and N Sivakumar.

The serving officials named are Executive Engineers N Anbuselvam and P Murugavel; Assistant Executive Engineers R Balaji and R Arulmani; and Assistant Engineers R Devaraj, A Suresh Kumar, R Deepavani, J Sathik Batcha, C Sukumar and R Sangeetha.

The FIR also refers to S Lenin Francis, a former Executive Engineer who is deceased.