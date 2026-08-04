DVAC arrests 24 govt officials in corruption cases, uncovers Rs 1.3 crore unaccounted cash in July

CHENNAI: The DVAC has arrested 24 government officials and uncovered over Rs 1.3 crore in unaccounted cash and suspicious digital transactions during a state-wide crackdown in July, officials said.
According to a press note, the anti-graft agency laid 24 traps across Tamil Nadu between July 1 and July 31. Officials were arrested for demanding and accepting bribes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1 lakh to perform official duties, it added.
The arrested personnel included a Joint Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, a Tahsildar, an Assistant Engineer (Electrical), a Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and various officials from the police, revenue, and local administration departments.
In coordination with District Inspection Cell officers, the DVAC conducted surprise checks at 13 government offices in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Ranipet, Chennai, and Karur, seizing Rs 13,39,080 in unaccounted cash.
Simultaneous checks at six state border vehicle check posts yielded an additional Rs 9,87,890.
A massive statewide search of Taluk offices on July 17 led to the physical seizure of Rs 13,88,750 in unaccounted cash. During this operation, authorities also flagged Rs 94,69,887 in suspicious G-Pay transactions, bringing the single-day detection total to Rs 1,08,58,637.
On the judicial front, trial courts convicted five individuals in four corruption cases during July.
Special Courts for Prevention of Corruption Act cases, along with Sessions Courts in Tiruvallur and Ranipet, sentenced a Tahsildar, a Tahsildar's driver, a Headmistress, a Correspondent, and a Police Sub-Inspector to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to four years. The courts also imposed fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000.