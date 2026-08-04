DVAC arrests 24 govt officials in corruption cases, uncovers Rs 1.3 crore unaccounted cash in July

According to a press note, the anti-graft agency laid 24 traps across Tamil Nadu between July 1 and July 31. Officials were arrested for demanding and accepting bribes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1 lakh to perform official duties, it added.

The arrested personnel included a Joint Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, a Tahsildar, an Assistant Engineer (Electrical), a Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and various officials from the police, revenue, and local administration departments.

In coordination with District Inspection Cell officers, the DVAC conducted surprise checks at 13 government offices in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Ranipet, Chennai, and Karur, seizing Rs 13,39,080 in unaccounted cash.