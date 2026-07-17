Unaccounted Rs 82.1 lakh detected during surprise DVAC checks at 35 taluk offices across Tamil Nadu

According to a DVAC press release, during the checks, officials seized Rs 13.78 lakh in unaccounted cash and identified suspicious GPay transactions amounting to Rs 68.32 lakh.

The highest amount of unaccounted cash, Rs 2,22,200, was seized from the Krishnagiri Taluk Office, followed by Kanyakumari (Rs 1,50,000), Virudhunagar (Rs 1,40,500) and Karur (Rs 1,18,130).

Among the digital transactions, the Karur Taluk Office recorded the highest suspicious GPay transactions at Rs 16,33,654. This was followed by Tiruchy East Taluk Office (Rs 12,40,000), Kallakurichi Chinnasalem Taluk Office (Rs 9,00,000), Salem Thalaivasal Taluk Office (Rs 8,51,498) and Coimbatore North Taluk Office (Rs 7,50,000).

In Chennai, surprise inspections were conducted at the Egmore, Solinganallur, Mambalam and Perambur taluk offices. A total of unaccounted cash of Rs 84,900 was seized from the four offices, while suspicious GPay transactions totalling Rs 6,88,680 were detected.