Tamil Nadu: DVAC detects over Rs 94 lakh received as bribes via GPay

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) detected Rs 94.69 lakh in suspicious GPay transactions and seized Rs 13.88 lakh in unaccounted cash during a statewide surprise inspection of Taluk offices on July 17, taking the total value of suspected irregularities to Rs 1.08 crore.
The findings were part of the DVAC's enforcement drive carried out between July 1 and July 31.
During the month, the DVAC laid 24 traps in cases against government officials from various departments who allegedly demanded and accepted bribes, including methods like GPay, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1 lakh for performing official duties. Those arrested included a Joint Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, Tahsildars, engineers, police personnel, revenue officials, electricity board staff, village administrative officers, surveyors, panchayat secretaries, a State Tax Officer and other government employees.
The agency, along with District Inspection Cell officials, also conducted surprise inspections at 13 government offices in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Ranipet, Chennai and Karur. These checks resulted in the seizure of Rs 13.39 lakh in unaccounted cash.
Separate inspections at six state border vehicle check posts led to the seizure of Rs 9.87 lakh in unaccounted cash. In total, Rs 23.26 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized during the inspections, with cases registered and investigations underway.
The DVAC also said that during July, four corruption cases reached conviction in Special Courts under the Prevention of Corruption Act and in the Principal and Sessions Courts at Tiruvallur and Ranipet.
Those convicted included a Tahsildar, the Tahsildar's driver, a headmistress, a school correspondent and a police sub-inspector. The courts sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to four years and imposed fines between Rs 1,000 and Rs 50,000.