Tamil Nadu: DVAC detects over Rs 94 lakh received as bribes via GPay

The findings were part of the DVAC's enforcement drive carried out between July 1 and July 31.

During the month, the DVAC laid 24 traps in cases against government officials from various departments who allegedly demanded and accepted bribes, including methods like GPay, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1 lakh for performing official duties. Those arrested included a Joint Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, Tahsildars, engineers, police personnel, revenue officials, electricity board staff, village administrative officers, surveyors, panchayat secretaries, a State Tax Officer and other government employees.