Begin typing your search...

DT Next Impact: Tiruvallur Anganwadi workers get latest model smartphones from TN govt

Until last Monday, workers were using their personal mobile phones to upload and update their job-relevant data, as the government-issued smartphones had become inoperable for the last couple of years.

ByPRITHVI RAJ ANBUPRITHVI RAJ ANBU|30 July 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-30 01:30:58.0  )
DT Next Impact: Tiruvallur Anganwadi workers get latest model smartphones from TN govt
X

Anganwadi in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: On July 22 (Monday), DT Next had published a story titled ‘The dynamics of deprivation in Tiruvallur anganwadis’, which revealed the challenges faced by teaching and non-teaching staff of anganwadis in the district.

Until last Monday, workers were using their personal mobile phones to upload and update their job-relevant data, as the government-issued smartphones had become inoperable for the last couple of years.

“We got a brand new Samsung Galaxy A05 model phone last week in the meeting,” smiled an anganwadi worker in Tiruvallur.

Also Read:Overtaxed anganwadi workers in Tiruvallur seek teachers, staff

“Now, I don’t have to worry about battery drains, or additional recharge. This new phone helps us update data fast, and our burden to maintain notebooks will eventually reduce.”

Tiruvallur Anganwadi workersnon-teaching staffpersonal mobile phones
PRITHVI RAJ ANBU

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick