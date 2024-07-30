DT Next Impact: Tiruvallur Anganwadi workers get latest model smartphones from TN govt

TIRUVALLUR: On July 22 (Monday), DT Next had published a story titled ‘The dynamics of deprivation in Tiruvallur anganwadis’, which revealed the challenges faced by teaching and non-teaching staff of anganwadis in the district.

Until last Monday, workers were using their personal mobile phones to upload and update their job-relevant data, as the government-issued smartphones had become inoperable for the last couple of years.

“We got a brand new Samsung Galaxy A05 model phone last week in the meeting,” smiled an anganwadi worker in Tiruvallur.

“Now, I don’t have to worry about battery drains, or additional recharge. This new phone helps us update data fast, and our burden to maintain notebooks will eventually reduce.”