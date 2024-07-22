Overtaxed anganwadi workers in Tiruvallur seek teachers, staff

TIRUVALLUR: Despite playing a pivotal role in the holistic development of children, anganwadi workers in Tiruvallur district remain unseen, unheard and often, ignored by government officials. Their long-term plea to fill the vacant post for teaching staff and helpers in Tiruvallur has fallen on deaf ears.

In the Tiruvallur block, there are 107 anganwadis functioning with just 83 teachers and 85 helpers. Many are forced to manage an anganwadi as an additional responsibility.

Since 2016, anganwadi workers in this block have not been provided registers that would have details of the children’s name, age, etc., to mark daily attendance. So, the workers spend their own money to buy these registers, and use them.

Anganwadi workers (in-charge) in Tiruvallur block are paid Rs 600/month as honorarium with a travel allowance of Rs 40. Despite meagre pay, these workers visit their respective assigned centres on alternative days of the week. Also, lack of bus services to rural villages, a perennial problem, leaves them no choice but to use their own vehicles or auto rickshaws to commute for work.

“For anganwadi workers, our expenses are a lot more than our earnings. Our monthly salary would be laughable if our situations were not so dire,” said a worker in the block. “To commute to the centres, autos charge Rs 20 for a single trip. Or if we take our own two-wheelers, we end up spending Rs 100 for fuel. Either way, this job doesn’t help us.”

Urging the State government to increase the honorarium, travel expenses and other expenses, another anganwadi helper explained, “Over six months ago, due to the dilapidated condition of the present building, an anganwadi here was relocated to a ration shop. On alternative days, the in-charge would visit. But, she was fully occupied with the register work and documentation process, which did not leave her time to teach students. If she is not here, I’m the only one who manages all the work. A new building with an additional worker will reduce my burden.”

In 2018, the State government had provided teachers with free smartphones to upload the data of kids and other purposes. However, when it needs to be repaired or replaced, workers use their personal phones instead, for official purposes.

“Smartphones were given to make our work-load lighter,” pointed out the Tiruvallur Anganwadi union leader. “After uploading data on pregnant women, number of families in the village, monitoring infant growth, their health, etc., for several years, the performance of smartphones slows down, and often, needs to be repaired. Since we cannot afford to repair them, we use our personal mobiles for work. Often, senior officials call us even at night to upload data. If smartphones don’t work, they tell us to maintain a register and a notebook to mark the data. Even those we buy on our own.”

Twice a month, anganwadi workers have to spend money from their own earnings and savings to conduct several programmes for children to enhance their skills.

Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, P Geetha Jeevan, said in the State assembly in March that the government would take steps in filling vacancies.

“So far, we haven’t received any notification from Minister Geetha but we’re expecting it in a few months. Once we get the information, we’ll pass to all the 13 blocks in Tiruvallur. Those who want to apply for the vacancy, they can get the application from the Block Development Office here,” said an official at the Social welfare department in Tiruvallur Collectorate.