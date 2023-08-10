DT Next Impact: Release certificate, aid for 41 bonded labourers in 2 days

CHENNAI: Officials have swung into action to bail out 41 bonded labourers from a jewel-making unit in Sowcarpet and facilitate their return to their families.

The rescued were among the 53 bonded labourers found in inhumane conditions in a cramped space in a locked room on the fourth floor of a building in Reddy Raman Street, Sowcarpet during a surprise check carried out by the district task force on July 19. Though the officials rescued 12 boys on the day and shifted them to a government facility, they left 41 adults — natives of Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal — to languish there.

On August 4, DT Next, in an article, ‘41 labourers remain caged, 16 days after the raid’, had shed light on the red-tapism in rescuing the bonded labourers. It also flagged how the revenue officials, citing financial constraints, left the victims to continue to suffer in silence in the jewel-making unit, where they were forced to work over 14 hours daily. They were not allowed to step out of the facility and end up working for more than 17 hours during festival times.

Following the report, authorities swung into action and took measures to free them from the clutches of bondage. “We have spoken to the Chennai Collector and revenue officials to expedite the rescue operation of the bonded labourers. They are now under the surveillance of the authorities. They will be issued a release certificate and sent back to their native village,” a senior official in the Labour Department said.

Collector M Aruna instructed the RDO to issue release certificates along with financial assistance to all the victims in the next couple of days. “The officials are in touch with the Railways to book tickets and are working in coordination with West Bengal counterparts,” said an official.

However, the delay in action gave ample time for the owner of the facility to shift the raw materials and machinery. The police have also not arrested him to date.