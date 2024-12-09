DT Next impact: Madras HC tells lower courts not to impose stringent conditions while giving bail

CHENNAI: Raising serious concerns over the conditions imposed by the lower courts in granting bail to the prisoners, the Madras High Court opined that stringent bail conditions shouldn't be imposed on poor prisoners.

What is the use of granting bail if the detainees couldn't excute it, wondered a division bench of Justice SM Submramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman while hearing suo motu proceedings based on DT NEXT report exposing several hundreds of prisoners languishing in jail though granted with bail.

The bench raised question on imposing condition to execute sureties from government employee for bail and wondered "which government employee will come forward to give sureties to a prisoner."

Additional public prosecutor (APP) R Muniyapparaj submitted that the State is providing legal aid to the poor prisoners to execute bail bond upto Rs 25,000.

It was also submitted that in most of the cases, bail order from district courts is not reaching the jails concerned which is the main issue for the prisoners languishing in jail even after getting bail, he said.

After the submissions the bench called Registrar General of the High Court to ensure effective communication of bail order to jails.

The bench also opined if an application is filed to modify the bail conditions it should be disposed of immediately and directed the State to ensure the Lok Adalat should conduct periodically to address this issue.

The bench decided to dispose of the pending matter of 175 prisoners languishing in jail after getting bail, as per the State report.

On November 13, DT NEXT published a report highlighting more than 800 prisoners were languishing in various prisons even after granting with bail.

Followed by the news report the bench initiated the suo motu proceedings and called report from the State regarding the prisoners languishing in jail.