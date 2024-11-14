DT Next Impact: Madras HC directs TN govt to report on detainees who got bail but are still in jail

CHENNAI: Taking note of a report titled "300 Days and Counting: No Family Surety, Bail Money, Woman Languishes in Jail” published in this paper on Wednesday, the Madras High Court has sought a report from the State government on the number of detainees languishing in prisons across Tamil Nadu even after securing bail because of their inability to cough up bond money.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman cited the news article that appeared in DT Next, about a 41-year-old woman convict who has been in jail for more than 300 days since being granted bail and suspension of conviction for lack of financial aid and surety from a blood relative.

The bench asked additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj why the legal services authority is not assisting such detainees to execute bail bond money.

The legal services authority is not doing much in this regard, opined Justice Subramaniam, observing that he himself witnessed such a detainee in Puzhal central prison, languishing for financial aid long after being granted bail.

The bench ordered the State to conduct an inquiry in all the prisons across Tamil Nadu and file a report on Monday regarding the quantum of such detainees awaiting financial aid for release on bail.