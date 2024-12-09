Delayed financial aid bogging down over 700 freed prisoners in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After over 10 years of life behind bars, 75-year-old Ram (name changed), who walked free from the central prison in February this year, is cursing his premature release. With life outside no better, he was resting hopes on a project helping prisoners, which was yet to reach him.

Though eligible for financial assistance from the Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society (DPAS), set up to support released prisoners, Ram is yet to receive any aid. He is among over 700 released prisoners waiting for financial support to rebuild their lives and support their families. Unfortunately, the authorities have been delaying the disbursement process.

Ram shared that he is working as a driver for a private company for survival. However, his age and health make it difficult to manage the long hours behind the wheel. Despite his efforts to find an alternative job, no support has come his way. "I have been waiting for financial aid through the rehabilitation programme but in vain. I am struggling due to poor health and tough working conditions,” said Ram.

The situation is no better for Natarajan from Sivakasi who spent 35 years and seven months behind various central prisons in the State in connection with a murder case. "I was released under the amnesty scheme on December 7 last year. It’s been a year, and despite applying for assistance immediately after my release, I have received no help," said the 69-year-old former prisoner.

He explained that a probation officer had collected his bank details and documents months ago, promising early action. "With hopes high, I made efforts to rent a portion of a building in town to open a tiffin shop. But now, the building owner has rented it to someone else since I couldn't pay the advance as the aid got delayed,” he said.

There are countless individuals like Ram and Natarajan, waiting for years for the aid that would enable them to start small businesses, be it a mobile fruit/vegetable shop, a tiffin stall, or an ironing shop. They expect to lead a humble and peaceful life without being a burden to their families. However, the authorities' callous approach is bogging them down.

Reliable department sources confirmed that a list of over 700 released prisoners has been compiled to receive Rs 50,000 each from the DPAS. However, the disbursement is being delayed due to administrative reasons. "We completed collecting and verifying the prisoners' details more than four months ago. The proposal to release the funds has just been escalated," said a source privy to the matter.

The lacklustre approach of the authorities is nothing new, he said and recalled the delayed disbursal of Rs 3.30 crore in aid to 660 released prisoners for nearly three years, with the funds finally being distributed on April 26, 2023.