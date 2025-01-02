Dravidian model govt implementing schemes for women’s education & empowerment: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Facing flak from the opposition over the issue of women’s safety in the state in the backdrop of the Anna University sexual assault case, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that his government was implementing various schemes for the education and social development of women. Stalin also said that the state was marching on the path of empowering women and eradicating women enslavement.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kalaignar women’s skill development Centre established in Saidapet with the support of state health minister Ma Subramanian, Stalin said, “Our Dravidian model government has been designing and implementing various welfare schemes for the development of women, including reservation for women in government jobs, creation of self-groups, and equal share in ancestral property for women. We have been designing schemes to ensure women’s enrolment in higher education as an extension of the women's education program.”

“We have implemented schemes like Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Vidiyal Payanam, Thozhi hostels for women and the Pudhumai penn scheme to educate women and ensure that they get good jobs and gain access to power. We have been implementing such schemes because only if the women progress, the society will progress. Tamil Nadu is marching fast on the path of change by empowering women and eradicating the enslavement of women. The schemes listed above are being implemented to achieve that purpose,” said Stalin.

Adding that the Dravidian movement was established to eradicate inequalities and uphold equality in the society, the Chief Minister said, “One of the main objectives of the Dravidian movement was gender parity. Our dravidian model government has implemented various schemes for the rights and development of women on the path laid down by Anna and Kalaignar and the causes Thanthi Periyar fought his life for.”

Minister Ma Subramanian, P K Sekar Babu, and Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation Priya Rajan and South Chennai MP Tamilachi ThangaPandian also took part in the event.