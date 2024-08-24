Dravidian model govt has never been a hindrance to people’s faith: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that the Dravidian model government led by him has never been a hindrance to people’s faith.

Delivering a virtual address from his camp office at the inauguration of Anaithulaga Muthamiil Murugan Conference (All World Muthamil Murugan Conference) organised by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department held in Palani, Stalin listed out the various welfare measures undertaken by the department in his tenure and said, “We did not organise the conference in Palani out of the blue. The HR and CE department is orgainising the conference only after implementing such measures.”

“Every person has a kind of faith. There is nothing superior or inferior in that. The Dravidian model government has never been a hindrance to the faith (of the people). Not only that. The Dravidian model government does good to the faith of all sections of the society,” Chief Minister Stalin asserted.

Reiterating that the Dravidian model government was based on the principle of everything for everyone and an all inclusive growth covering all departments, all sections of the society and all districts, the CM said that they have been running the HR and CE department exceptionally on those lines.

Pointing out that consecration has been done for 1,355 temples besides works to the tune of Rs 8,436 crore undertaken in 3,776 temples in the three years, the CM said that they have undertaken works in rural Adi Dravidiar temples to the tune of Rs 50 crore and gopurams were built for 27 temples at a cost of Rs 62.76 crore and rope car facilities were set up at Rs 80.50 crore in Palani - Idumbanmalai, Thiruneermalai and Thirukalukundram temples.

Claiming credit for retrieving 6,140 acres of temple lands worth Rs 5, 577 crore in the last three years, Stalin said that as many as 82,000 people were being fed through the annadhanam (free food at temples) scheme in 756 temples in the state daily. The CM also added that a survey of temple properties was underway and in the last three years the state government has surveyed 1,59,507 acres of land using modern Rover equipment and erected 64,522 stones to demarcate the properties. Also, pattas have been created in the names of temples for 4,189 acres of temple lands.