Don't repress health workers' genuine demands: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu Health Workers who staged a hunger strike in Chennai's Egmore, demanding fair wages, job security and fulfilment of 20 other demands.
In a statement, Anbumani said the police action against nurses who were peacefully protesting for their rights was strongly condemnable. He said Intermediate Health Workers, including nurses, were being paid extremely low wages despite serving for several years and repeatedly demanding job security and better wages.
Anbumani pointed out that the TVK had promised that temporary employees who had served for more than five years in various departments would be regularised if the party came to power. He said the protesting nurses were demanding the fulfilment of the same promise.
"Instead of respecting their concerns and addressing their demands, unleashing repression against them is unjustifiable," he said.
Following an assurance from the Health Secretary that their demands would be considered, the nurses have temporarily suspended their protest until November 3.
Anbumani urged the Tamil Nadu government to fulfil their demands within the period and ensure that the nurses were not forced to launch another protest.