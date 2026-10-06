Don't repress health workers' genuine demands: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani said the police action against nurses who were peacefully protesting for their rights was strongly condemnable. He said Intermediate Health Workers, including nurses, were being paid extremely low wages despite serving for several years and repeatedly demanding job security and better wages.

Anbumani pointed out that the TVK had promised that temporary employees who had served for more than five years in various departments would be regularised if the party came to power. He said the protesting nurses were demanding the fulfilment of the same promise.