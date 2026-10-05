Nurses fast in Chennai for permanent jobs, equal pay

“How can we run our families with a salary of Rs 21,000? The incentives due for 2023 and 2024 have also not been paid. Mid Level Healthcare Providers should be provided paid maternity leave,” she said.

She urged the Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj and Secretary Darez Ahamed to meet the protesting workers and hold talks, saying the agitation would continue until their demands were addressed.

Former DMK minister Mano Thangaraj, who participated in the protest on behalf of the Constitution Protection Movement, described the agitation as a fight for rights rather than merely a protest over demands.

“Equal pay for equal work is not being ensured. Mid Level Healthcare Providers are paid only Rs 21,000, while remuneration is higher in other States. The government should fulfil their demands,” he said.