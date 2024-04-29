Don't reduce Pulicat bird sanctuary's boundary, 30 organizations urge Government

CHENNAI: Even as the Forest Department initiated a process to settle claims to notify the boundary of Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, more than 30 organizations have urged the government to protect the sanctuary without reducing the boundary.

In a letter signed by around 200 persons, the organizations drew attention of the government to the re-notification dated February 29 to initiate the process of settlement of claims for local communities residing in the 13 revenue villages within the Pulicat Birds Sanctuary boundary limits.

The letter urged the government to consider the unique hydrology of Pulicat Lake contiguous with Ennore Creek and Pulicat's vulnerability to shoreline dynamics.

"Any threat to the strip of land separating the sea from the lake will efface the lake off the map. The presence of more mangrove trees in the 13 notified villages is more than those in the lake area, " the letter said.

Pointing out that the lake is significant to over one lakh people depending on it for livelihood and cultural identity, the letter highlighted that the the lagoon-wetland complex acts as a massive flood water catchment when cyclones hit the Tamil Nadu coast, and the Pulicat Barrier Island and associated sand systems act as critical cyclonic buffers and barricades against tidal and storm surges.

"Chennai draws between 75 and 100 million liters of fresh water every day from the wells of its river basins, " they said.