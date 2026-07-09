CM Vijay to visit Karur tomorrow, to hand over 32 govt job orders to stampede victims' kin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Karur on Friday (July 10) and meet the families of 41 people who died in Karur stampede, and hand over government job appointment orders, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Chief Minister will also distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries.
The Chief Minister will leave for Tiruchy by flight at 11 am and travel by road to Karur.
He will address a public meeting at the Atlas Kalaiyaranga Ground on the Karur-Salem Bypass Road before proceeding to the Government Tourist House for a brief halt.
Vijay will distribute welfare assistance and issue compassionate appointment orders to 32 persons from the families of those who died in the Karur stampede.
He will also lay the foundation stone for a private non-leather footwear manufacturing factory to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore. The project is expected to generate employment for around 13,500 people.
Around 6,500 police personnel have been deployed across Karur for the Chief Minister's visit, with security tightened along his travel route and at all event venues.
The Karur stampede occured on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign event at Veluchamipuram, claiming 41 lives and injuring several others.
After completing the programmes, the Chief Minister will return to Tiruchy Airport and depart for Chennai.