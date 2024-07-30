DMK sacks Ramanathapuram functionary who was arrested in Rs 70 crore meth seizure case

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has sacked its functionary Ibrahim after he was arrested in the Rs 70 crore methamphetamine seizure case.

Ibrahim had served as the Vice President of Ramanathapuram District Minority Rights Division.

He was expelled from his post and dismissed from all responsibilities including basic membership of the party as he brought it disrepute. Party members are requested not to have any contact with him, an official statement read.

On July 24, the Chennai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a suspect near the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus who was found in possession of around 5.97 kg of methamphetamine. Based on the information he gave during investigation, two others including Ibrahim from Ramanathapuram were arrested, on Saturday.

Further questioning gave the central agency a lead about a godown in Red Hills, from where officials seized about 1 kg of methamphetamine. The value of the total drugs seized is estimated to be around Rs 70 crore.

According to NCB officials, the drugs were sourced from Moreh, a border town in Manipur, and was brought to Chennai, from where it was meant to be transported to Ramanathapuram, and then smuggled to Sri Lanka.

Official sources told DT Next that they were expecting more arrests in the case as the investigation progresses.