Meth worth Rs 70 crore heading to Lanka seized near Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau's Chennai zonal unit seized nearly 6 kg methamphetamine, worth about Rs 70 crore, which was meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat. Three people were arrested in connection with the seizure near Kilambakkam bus terminus.

According to NCB officials, they intercepted one of the suspects, Bysul Rahman of Ramanathapuram, near the bus terminus on July 24 and recovered 5.97 kg of methamphetamine.

Officials said he was to take the stash to his hometown, from where it was to be shipped to Sri Lanka by boat. Based on the information he spilled during interrogation, Mansoor of Chennai and Ibrahim of Ramanathapuram were arrested on Saturday.

Further questioning gave the central agency a lead about a godown in Red Hills, from where the officials seized about 1 kg of methamphetamine.

According to NCB officials, the drug was sourced from Moreh, a border town in Manipur, and was brought to Chennai, from where it was meant to be transported to Ramanathapuram and then Sri Lanka.

Official sources told DT Next that they were expecting more arrests in the case as the investigation progresses.

About a month ago, NCB had busted another international meth smuggling operation, which was allegedly orchestrated by N Kasilingam (70), who is lodged in Puzhal central jail in connection with a drug seizure case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Kasilingam allegedly used the video call facility to coordinate with his wife, Krishnakumari, to set up pick-up points for the meth.

"The present case has no connection with last month's arrest," an NCB official said.