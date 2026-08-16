Don't go silent on Tamils killed by Karnataka foresters as in Mekedatu: DMK president Stalin to CM Vijay

Reacting to the incident, Stalin said the killing of the three Tamils in a Karnataka forest was shocking and strongly condemnable, alleging that the act had been committed with no regard for the value of human life.

He further alleged that Karnataka forest officials appeared to be making efforts to shield those responsible for the deaths and demanded that such attempts be stopped immediately.

"The incident should be registered as a murder case and a transparent, impartial investigation must be conducted. Those responsible must be punished," Stalin said in a social media post, adding that only such action would deter others from committing similar offences.

He also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to register its protest with the Karnataka government over the incident. "The Tamil Nadu government should not remain silent on this matter, like the Mekedatu issue" he said, urging the State government to raise the issue firmly with its Karnataka counterpart.