Don't go silent on Tamils killed by Karnataka foresters as in Mekedatu: DMK president Stalin to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday condemned the alleged shooting of three Tamils by Karnataka forest officials, demanding that the deaths be registered as a murder case and investigated through a transparent and impartial probe.
Reacting to the incident, Stalin said the killing of the three Tamils in a Karnataka forest was shocking and strongly condemnable, alleging that the act had been committed with no regard for the value of human life.
He further alleged that Karnataka forest officials appeared to be making efforts to shield those responsible for the deaths and demanded that such attempts be stopped immediately.
"The incident should be registered as a murder case and a transparent, impartial investigation must be conducted. Those responsible must be punished," Stalin said in a social media post, adding that only such action would deter others from committing similar offences.
He also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to register its protest with the Karnataka government over the incident. "The Tamil Nadu government should not remain silent on this matter, like the Mekedatu issue" he said, urging the State government to raise the issue firmly with its Karnataka counterpart.
The former Chief Minister also demanded that the Tamil Nadu government secure adequate compensation for the families of the deceased and take steps to provide government employment to a member of each bereaved family.
The DMK leader said accountability was essential and stressed that the families should receive both justice and appropriate support from the government.