DMK MP Kanimozhi expresses solidarity with train accident victims

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is expediting the rescue works in the Mysore - Darbanga Bagmati Express train accident and expressed her solidarity with the families of the injured.

Also Read: Many hurt as Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express running at 75km/hr rams into stationary goods train near Chennai

Taking to platform X, Kanimozhi posted that she was shocked to hear the news about the train accident that occurred at Kavarappettai in Tiruvallur district.

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister M K Stalin has accelerated the relief works at the accident site. I wish speedy recovery for those injured in the accident and for their families to remain strong in this time of grief," she said.

It may be recalled that the Mysuru - Darbhanga Express (Train no 12578) had a close shave on Friday night after it collided into a stationary goods train on the loop line at Kavarapettai station near Tiruvallur in which 19 people were injured.

Also Read: How many more families must be destroyed before govt wakes up: Rahul after TN rail accident