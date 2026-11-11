DMK leader TKS Elangovan criticises law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

Elangovan also dismissed TVK leadership's promises of an impartial investigation into complaints regardless of political affiliations.

"TVK advocates had filed a petition in the court that government advocates were appointed by party cadres for money. What action has this government taken? There was a petition in the court," Elangovan told PTI Videos.

Alleging that the TVK MLAs were actively involved in criminal activities, Elangovan urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to warn his MLAs.

Elangovan cited specific instances of alleged misconduct, claiming that one MLA had sent a "love message" to a district collector, while a deputy speaker had physically assaulted his own party members and a press reporter.