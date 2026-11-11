DMK leader TKS Elangovan criticises law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in the state following a police drive that saw 443 people arrested in connection with post-Deepavali murders.
On the statewide crackdown, Elangovan acknowledged that the police action was necessary as the murders had taken place across the state.
However, he highlighted the severity of the crisis, pointing out that criminals had threatened police personnel and even killed one policeman. "So, this government had failed to maintain law and order," he remarked, calling the current situation "worst".
Elangovan also dismissed TVK leadership's promises of an impartial investigation into complaints regardless of political affiliations.
"TVK advocates had filed a petition in the court that government advocates were appointed by party cadres for money. What action has this government taken? There was a petition in the court," Elangovan told PTI Videos.
Alleging that the TVK MLAs were actively involved in criminal activities, Elangovan urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to warn his MLAs.
Elangovan cited specific instances of alleged misconduct, claiming that one MLA had sent a "love message" to a district collector, while a deputy speaker had physically assaulted his own party members and a press reporter.