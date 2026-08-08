DMK justifies boycott of delimitation meet, asks CM Vijay to act on Mekedatu

"There has been no official announcement from the Union government about introducing a Delimitation Bill in this Parliament session. There has also been no communication regarding any amendment to the existing law. When there is nothing before us, what is there to discuss?" she asked.

Recalling the resolution adopted at the all-party meeting convened by the previous DMK-led government, she said the DMK remained firm in its opposition to any delimitation exercise that could affect Tamil Nadu's representation.

She pointed out that parties including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK had participated in the earlier all-party meeting and opposed the proposed delimitation process.

"Will these parties change their earlier stand simply by attending this meeting?" Kanimozhi asked.