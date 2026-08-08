DMK justifies boycott of delimitation meet, asks CM Vijay to act on Mekedatu

CHENNAI: Defending the DMK's decision to boycott the consultation meeting of MPs convened by the TVK government on delimitation, party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday asked whether Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was ready to send state government representatives along with Tamil Nadu's MPs to personally submit the Assembly resolution against the Mekedatu dam to the Union Jal Shakti Minister.
"There has been no official announcement from the Union government about introducing a Delimitation Bill in this Parliament session. There has also been no communication regarding any amendment to the existing law. When there is nothing before us, what is there to discuss?" she asked.
Recalling the resolution adopted at the all-party meeting convened by the previous DMK-led government, she said the DMK remained firm in its opposition to any delimitation exercise that could affect Tamil Nadu's representation.
She pointed out that parties including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK had participated in the earlier all-party meeting and opposed the proposed delimitation process.
"Will these parties change their earlier stand simply by attending this meeting?" Kanimozhi asked.
She said the DMK would continue to oppose any delimitation exercise that affected Tamil Nadu's rights or reduced the State's representation in Parliament.
Questioning the TVK-led government's priorities, Kanimozhi said it had failed to convene an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu issue, despite demands from all political parties, but had instead called a consultative meeting on delimitation, which, she claimed, no party had sought.
Describing it as an attempt to divert attention from the Cauvery issue, she asked whether the State government would send its representatives along with Tamil Nadu MPs to meet the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and hand over the Assembly resolution opposing the Mekedatu project.
"If the TVK-led government is genuinely concerned about the interests of Cauvery Delta farmers, will the Chief Minister send representatives of the State government to meet the Union Minister?" she asked.