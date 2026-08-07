Delimitation: CM Vijay convenes MPs’ meeting

The meeting, to be chaired by the Chief Minister, will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday at 3 pm. In a statement, the State government said invitations had been sent to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu through the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.

The government said the Union government was planning to undertake the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies, and the meeting had been convened to deliberate on the issue.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha MPs — 22 from the DMK, 9 from the Congress, 2 each from the VCK, CPI and CPM, and one each from the IUML and MDMK.