AIADMK, DMK, DMDK to boycott CM Vijay’s delimitation meeting in Chennai today

CM Vijay convenes meeting

The monsoon session of Parliament has been under way since July 20, amid reports that the Central Government may move the Delimitation Bill.

Against this backdrop, the Tamil Nadu government invited Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the State for a consultative meeting to discuss the proposed exercise.

In a statement, the State government said the meeting would focus on the delimitation exercise proposed by the Central Government and its potential impact on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to preside over the meeting.

Invitations were sent to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members through the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi.