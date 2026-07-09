Discord simmers as 2 more MLAs skip EPS meet

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's region-wise consultative meetings on the poll outcomes once again exposed fault lines within the party, as two SP Velumani-supporter MLAs from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts skipped the district functionaries' meeting.
Palacode MLA and former minister KP Anbazhagan and Hosur MLA and former minister P Balakrishna Reddy, both considered supporters of former minister SP Velumani, avoided meeting the party chief. Pappireddipatti MLA Maragatham Vetrivel, earlier identified with the CVe Shanmugam faction, attending the meeting was a solace for party chief Palaniswami.
Meanwhile, addressing party functionaries, Palaniswami defended the IT Wing, saying that the entire blame for the defeat cannot rest on a single section of the party. EPS asserted that all affiliated wings of the party must share responsibility for shortcomings in election work.
Addressing the consultative meeting, AIADMK Palaniswami said every wing of the party should strengthen its organisational work ahead of future elections.
He also stressed the importance of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and urged party functionaries to adopt new technologies and use them effectively to strengthen the party's outreach and organisational growth.
In a second such event, two MLAs skipping Palaniswami's meeting signify continuing discord over removing the party posts of functionary-MLAs who had voted for the TVK government against the party's orders.