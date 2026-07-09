Discord simmers as 2 more MLAs skip EPS meet

Meanwhile, addressing party functionaries, Palaniswami defended the IT Wing, saying that the entire blame for the defeat cannot rest on a single section of the party. EPS asserted that all affiliated wings of the party must share responsibility for shortcomings in election work.

Addressing the consultative meeting, AIADMK Palaniswami said every wing of the party should strengthen its organisational work ahead of future elections.

He also stressed the importance of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and urged party functionaries to adopt new technologies and use them effectively to strengthen the party's outreach and organisational growth.

In a second such event, two MLAs skipping Palaniswami's meeting signify continuing discord over removing the party posts of functionary-MLAs who had voted for the TVK government against the party's orders.