Detached engine runs on, Vivek Express coaches left stranded on railway track in Katpadi

CHENNAI: Rail traffic near Katpadi was thrown out of gear on Friday morning after the engine of Vivek Express, the passenger train from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanniyakumari, detached while on the move.

Even as the decoupled engine went forward, the other coaches were left behind, standing helplessly still on the track.

A Daily Thanthi report said the incident happened around 9 am on Friday as the train was running between Mukundarayapuram and Thiruvallam.

Railway officials are currently working to bring the detached engine back and fix the coaches to it.

As the incident left the passenger coaches stranded on the railway track for more than an hour, the operation of other trains was severely hampered which sent the Railway schedule haywire.

Vivek Express, named after Swami Vivekananda, is the train that covers the longest distance in India.