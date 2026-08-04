Meenakshi temple land grab: Deputy Collector-rank official among 3 held

MADURAI: The City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three persons, including Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan, Personal Assistant (land) to the Ramanathapuram District Collector, in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of a Rs 60-crore property belonging to a trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil to private individuals.
A CCB team arrested Anbalagan on Tuesday, while Rajkumar of Pudukkottai and Ilayaraja of Usilampatti, who was allegedly hiding in Bengaluru, were arrested on Monday.
Police said Anbalagan, while serving as Madurai North Tehsildar, allegedly removed the temple's ownership from the revenue records and transferred the patta in favour of Ramaayi Ayyar and eight others on June 24, 2016.
The arrests follow an FIR registered by the Madurai city CCB on July 25 based on a complaint by Chellathurai, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The complaint alleged that 19 persons conspired to illegally transfer the trust property through fraudulent patta mutation, forged documents and mortgage transactions.
According to the police, a will registered in 1930 at the Saidapet Sub-Registrar's Office states that the Ashoka Vilas Bungalow and its adjoining garden on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai belong to a trust established to render services to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil. The will stipulates that the property may only be leased and may not be sold, mortgaged, or otherwise transferred.
Police alleged that Rajkumar and Ilayaraja conspired with Anbalagan to commit the fraudulent patta transfer and the registration of forged documents. Despite an interim stay granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in a case relating to the property, Ilayaraja and P Anil, acting as power agents, allegedly executed a registered General Power of Attorney through the Murappanadu Sub-Registrar Office and later registered a mortgage deed before the Vadamadurai Sub-Registrar Office in favour of Kavitha, Piragasu and Kalikumar.
Following the alleged illegal patta transfer in 2016, the temple administration immediately approached the district administration. Former Village Administrative Officer Arasan was placed under suspension, while departmental action and an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption were recommended against Anbalagan.
Subsequently, the Revenue Divisional Officer cancelled the Tehsildar's order, ruled that the property belonged to the trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil, and directed that the patta be restored in the temple's name.
The CCB has also sought an explanation from the Karambakudi Tehsildar over the issuance of the legal heir certificate allegedly relied upon by the accused. The certificate listed Ramaayi Ayyar, Senthamizh Selvi, Prema, Rajkumar, Muthurani, Rajendran, Kuzhandhaiya, Pushparaj, Jothi and Geetha as the legal heirs of Vellaichamy Pallavarayar.