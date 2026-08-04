Meenakshi temple land grab: Deputy Collector-rank official among 3 held

According to the police, a will registered in 1930 at the Saidapet Sub-Registrar's Office states that the Ashoka Vilas Bungalow and its adjoining garden on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai belong to a trust established to render services to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil. The will stipulates that the property may only be leased and may not be sold, mortgaged, or otherwise transferred.

Police alleged that Rajkumar and Ilayaraja conspired with Anbalagan to commit the fraudulent patta transfer and the registration of forged documents. Despite an interim stay granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in a case relating to the property, Ilayaraja and P Anil, acting as power agents, allegedly executed a registered General Power of Attorney through the Murappanadu Sub-Registrar Office and later registered a mortgage deed before the Vadamadurai Sub-Registrar Office in favour of Kavitha, Piragasu and Kalikumar.

Following the alleged illegal patta transfer in 2016, the temple administration immediately approached the district administration. Former Village Administrative Officer Arasan was placed under suspension, while departmental action and an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption were recommended against Anbalagan.

Subsequently, the Revenue Divisional Officer cancelled the Tehsildar's order, ruled that the property belonged to the trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil, and directed that the patta be restored in the temple's name.

The CCB has also sought an explanation from the Karambakudi Tehsildar over the issuance of the legal heir certificate allegedly relied upon by the accused. The certificate listed Ramaayi Ayyar, Senthamizh Selvi, Prema, Rajkumar, Muthurani, Rajendran, Kuzhandhaiya, Pushparaj, Jothi and Geetha as the legal heirs of Vellaichamy Pallavarayar.