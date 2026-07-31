Meenakshi temple land row: CCB seeks legal heir records

A legal heir certificate issued by the Karambakudi Tahsildar in Pudukkottai district in 2023 was cited as a key document in support of the claim before the Court. The CCB considered it important to examine the validity of the legal heir certificate issued by the Karambakudi Tehsildar. Hence, it has sent a communication seeking detailed information from the Pudukkottai district revenue authorities, including the basis on which the legal heir certificate was issued, the supporting documents relied upon, and the nature of the inquiry conducted by the revenue department before issuing the certificate.

Police have also sought copies of all records related to the issuance of the certificate, including the documents submitted, revenue records, and any prior court orders relating to the property.

The certificate listed Ramayee Ayeyar, Senthamizh Selvi, Prema, Rajkumar, Muthurani, Rajendran, Kuzhandhaiya, Pushparaj, Jothi and Geetha as the legal heirs of Vellaichamy Pallavarayar.