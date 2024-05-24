Depression concentrates, likely to become severe cyclonic storm; but moves away from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area over the west-central and south Bay of Bengal moved in the north-east direction in the past 12 hours, and has concentrated into a depression by Friday morning, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

This means even if the system strengthens into a cyclone as is likely, it will not impact Tamil Nadu, said weather officials.

As of 5.30 am on Friday, the depression is lying centred over central Bay of Bengal about 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh) and 810 km south of Canning in West Bengal, said an official update.

“It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by May 25 morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 25 evening. Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm,” said RMC.