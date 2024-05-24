Cyclonic storm to form over Bay of Bengal on May 25, to bring rains to Tamil Nadu districts

CHENNAI: The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall over coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days under the influence of a cyclonic storm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that a low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area that lay in the south Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The system is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on May 25 (Saturday).

Later, the well-marked low-pressure area will move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, intensifying further into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach the coasts near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal on May 26 (Sunday), and make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm.

The well-marked low-pressure area will continue to trigger moderate rain over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts.

According to RMC data, several districts of Tamil Nadu received very heavy rainfall of which the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Cuddalore district with 20 cm.

Followed by Villupuram with 17 cm, Kanyakumari with 14 cm, Erode and Salem with 12 cm of rainfall each.