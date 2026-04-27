Denizens lament lack of tender coconuts in southern suburbs

The soaring temperatures have led to an increase in heat-related illnesses, prompting people to consume more water-rich fruits and beverages to stay hydrated. There has been a surge in demand for tender coconut water, but supply has not kept pace.

In several residential areas, households that usually rely on coconuts from their own trees are now struggling. The number of coconuts available has dropped due to the harsh heat, which has caused many immature coconuts to fall prematurely.