Denizens lament lack of tender coconuts in southern suburbs

CHENNAI: Residents in the southern suburbs of Chennai are facing a severe shortage of tender coconuts as rising temperatures and supply issues have pushed prices higher.
For more than two weeks, Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing intense heat, much earlier than the usual peak summer period that begins in early May.
The soaring temperatures have led to an increase in heat-related illnesses, prompting people to consume more water-rich fruits and beverages to stay hydrated. There has been a surge in demand for tender coconut water, but supply has not kept pace.
In several residential areas, households that usually rely on coconuts from their own trees are now struggling. The number of coconuts available has dropped due to the harsh heat, which has caused many immature coconuts to fall prematurely.
Workers who climb trees to harvest coconuts have not been available in sufficient numbers, as many have taken up work related to election activities over the past few weeks.
Following the demand and shortage of supply, the price of a single tender coconut has risen to Rs 100-120, compared to Rs 50-60 during the same period last year. Vendors say prices could increase further, as temperatures rise in the coming weeks.
Traders said that the price hike was due to multiple factors. Reduced local production, increased labour costs for harvesting, and higher transportation expenses. Much of the supply now comes from Kerala and Pollachi, adding to logistics costs.
The situation has left many residents struggling, and as the heat continues to intensify, the shortage of tender coconuts is expected to remain an issue in Chennai’s suburban areas.