Tamil Nadu: Tender coconut a costlier option for hydration now

Farmers and traders say the current season has been particularly harsh. While summer typically sees a dip in yield, this year’s prolonged dry spell and extreme temperatures have significantly worsened the decline, affecting both output and quality.

“The yield of tender coconuts has gone down by 25 per cent compared to last summer. At present, around 1.5 lakh tender coconuts are harvested daily from Pollachi, Udumalpettai and nearby regions, down from nearly two lakh last year. During peak winter months, arrivals usually touch six lakh per day,” said Srinivasan AE, the president of Anaimalai Tender Coconut Growers Association.

The shortfall has translated into higher prices in retail markets. In Coimbatore, tender coconuts are currently priced between Rs 60 and Rs 70 a piece, while the farm gate price stands at around Rs 49 per nut. A tonne of first-quality coconuts costs around Rs 19,250. Farmers claim that prices could climb further in May and June, when temperatures rise across major consumption centres such as Chennai and northern India.

Heat stress has also reduced the water content and weight of each tender coconut, further impacting marketable yield. Unlike last year, when sporadic April showers offered some relief, this season has remained largely dry.