Tender coconut shortage hits Chennai suburbs amid heatwave

Over the past two weeks, intense heat has gripped the city much earlier than usual, increasing demand for cooling foods and drinks. Tender coconut, widely preferred to beat the heat, is now in short supply, triggering a sharp rise in prices.

At roadside stalls, a single tender coconut is currently being sold for Rs 100 to Rs 120, compared to Rs 50 - Rs 60 during the same period last year. Traders warn that prices could climb further to Rs 150 as temperatures continue to rise, especially with the onset of the Agni Nakshatram period from May 4.