Tender coconut shortage hits Chennai suburbs amid heatwave

CHENNAI: Tender coconut prices in Chennai and its suburban areas have more than doubled amid severe summer heat, supply shortages and a labour crunch, leaving residents struggling to cope.
Over the past two weeks, intense heat has gripped the city much earlier than usual, increasing demand for cooling foods and drinks. Tender coconut, widely preferred to beat the heat, is now in short supply, triggering a sharp rise in prices.
At roadside stalls, a single tender coconut is currently being sold for Rs 100 to Rs 120, compared to Rs 50 - Rs 60 during the same period last year. Traders warn that prices could climb further to Rs 150 as temperatures continue to rise, especially with the onset of the Agni Nakshatram period from May 4.
Several factors have contributed to the shortage. Due to the heat, coconut yield has dropped significantly, with many immature coconuts falling prematurely. In addition, workers who usually climb trees to harvest coconuts have been largely unavailable, as many are engaged in election-related work in rural areas.
With limited local supply, traders are increasingly sourcing tender coconuts from Kerala and Pollachi. However, higher transportation costs, rising fuel prices and increased labour charges reportedly up to Rs 500 per tree for harvesting have further driven up prices.
The shortage has forced many residents to rely on market purchases instead of home-grown coconuts, leading to higher expenses. Consumers say the price surge has made it difficult to access a key summer essential, often used to prevent heat-related ailments such as dehydration and skin infections.