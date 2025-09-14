Begin typing your search...

    Delhi visit only to attend V-P function: Nainar Nagenthran

    There was no other reason behind the visit.” Accusing the DMK government of discriminating against the opposition parties, he alleged that while concessions were given to the ruling party’s allies, restrictions were imposed on the BJP’s meetings.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Sept 2025 7:53 AM IST
    Delhi visit only to attend V-P function: Nainar Nagenthran
    X

    Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran 

    CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday clarified that the visit of the party’s state functionaries to Delhi was only to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Vice-President. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from Delhi, Nainar Nagenthran said, “All state leaders, including H Raja, went to Delhi only to participate in the Vice-President’s swearing-in.

    There was no other reason behind the visit.” Accusing the DMK government of discriminating against the opposition parties, he alleged that while concessions were given to the ruling party’s allies, restrictions were imposed on the BJP’s meetings.

    BJPNainar NagendranDelhi Visit
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X