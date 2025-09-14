Delhi visit only to attend V-P function: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday clarified that the visit of the party’s state functionaries to Delhi was only to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Vice-President. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from Delhi, Nainar Nagenthran said, “All state leaders, including H Raja, went to Delhi only to participate in the Vice-President’s swearing-in.

There was no other reason behind the visit.” Accusing the DMK government of discriminating against the opposition parties, he alleged that while concessions were given to the ruling party’s allies, restrictions were imposed on the BJP’s meetings.