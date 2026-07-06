Delegation from Tamil Nadu finds work has started, seeks legal action on DK Shivakumar

Speaking to the media in Hosur after inspecting the Mekedatu area along with a team of fellow farmers, PR Pandian, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association, claimed that survey markers had been installed at the site.

“Iron rods have been planted on rocks along the riverbed to mark survey points, and newly constructed steps now provide public access to the riverbed. The site, which was previously out of bounds for the public, has also been opened to tourists with bus services. These developments appear to be a deliberate attempt to normalise and justify the proposed dam project,” he alleged.