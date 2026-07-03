Mekedatu will threaten drinking water for 5.5 crore people in Tamil Nadu: Anbumani Ramadoss

TIRUCHY: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday alleged that the proposed Mekedatu dam in Karnataka would jeopardise drinking water supply to 5.5 crore people in Tamil Nadu and urged the State government to take immediate legal and political steps to stop the project.
Speaking to reporters during his 'Protect Cauvery' rally in Karur, Anbumani said the Karnataka government was steadily moving ahead with the project while the Tamil Nadu government was maintaining "unusual silence". He claimed that it was amusing for Karnataka to seek the Mekedatu dam for just 5 TMC to meet Bengaluru's drinking water needs, which could be met through existing river-water-sharing arrangements.
He said the Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had convened an all-party meeting to push the project, with representatives meeting the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister to press for its implementation.
Anbumani further alleged that the Karnataka Wildlife Protection Board had begun studying the feasibility of the project, including dredging the proposed site to a depth of 100 feet. He recalled that Tamil Nadu had won several legal battles over the Cauvery dispute, but claimed Karnataka had failed to comply with the orders of the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court.
"Of Tamil Nadu's population of 8 crore, around 5.5 crore people in 28 districts depend on Mettur for drinking water. The State government should act immediately to prevent the project," he said.
He also alleged that Karnataka had earlier constructed dams across the Hemavati and Kabini rivers without considering Tamil Nadu's concerns and was now attempting to build the Mekedatu dam without permission.
"This is the time for the Tamil Nadu government to initiate legal action against Karnataka," Anbumani said.
Later, Anbumani took out a procession through Karur town, distributed pamphlets opposing the Mekedatu project, and continued his campaign in Tiruchy.