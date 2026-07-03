Mekedatu will threaten drinking water for 5.5 crore people in Tamil Nadu: Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani further alleged that the Karnataka Wildlife Protection Board had begun studying the feasibility of the project, including dredging the proposed site to a depth of 100 feet. He recalled that Tamil Nadu had won several legal battles over the Cauvery dispute, but claimed Karnataka had failed to comply with the orders of the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

"Of Tamil Nadu's population of 8 crore, around 5.5 crore people in 28 districts depend on Mettur for drinking water. The State government should act immediately to prevent the project," he said.

He also alleged that Karnataka had earlier constructed dams across the Hemavati and Kabini rivers without considering Tamil Nadu's concerns and was now attempting to build the Mekedatu dam without permission.

"This is the time for the Tamil Nadu government to initiate legal action against Karnataka," Anbumani said.

Later, Anbumani took out a procession through Karur town, distributed pamphlets opposing the Mekedatu project, and continued his campaign in Tiruchy.