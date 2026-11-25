MADURAI: In a day filled with drama and tension, the Deepathoon atop Tiruparankundram hill remained unlit on Tuesday, despite the Supreme Court's interim direction to light the lamp on the pillar as a one-time measure, escalating the issue into a major legal and political flashpoint.
Instead, the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple at Tiruparankundram at 6 pm on Tuesday.
The uncertainty over the spot where the lamp would be lit continued until the last minute, with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court summoning Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna after a group of lawyers filed petitions alleging that the district administration had acted in a manner that prevented implementation of the Supreme Court's order.
When the court assembled at 12.30 pm, Justice GR Swaminathan insisted that the collector appeared before it. By 1.30 pm, Collector Nishant Krishna and Madurai City Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Thivyan appeared before the court. When the court again met at 4 pm, the collector, commissioner and the executive officer from Subramanian Swamy temple, Tiruparankudram, attended remotely via video conference.
The court made it clear to the collector that he was constitutionally bound to implement the Supreme Court's order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Tiruparankundram hill, reminding him that all civil authorities were required under Article 144 to act in aid of the Supreme Court. It added that the pendency of a review petition before the apex court was no ground to withhold compliance with the order.
The collector assured the court that he had made arrangements to implement the Supreme Court's order. However, in a last-minute development, the board of trustees of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple decided to light the lamp at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple, located directly above the sanctum of the presiding deity.
The temple trustees, who were entrusted with the responsibility of lighting the lamp, resolved that the temple's generations-old traditions, customary practices, Agama regulations and established ritual procedures followed for generations must be protected. They cited historical documents establishing continuity and religious significance, the opinion of Agama experts, and the views of the Sthanikars (temple priests), and decided that the lamp should be lit at the customary location this year too. The trustees also resolved to bring the decision to the notice of the court.
While upholding restrictions on unauthorised hill climbing, the bench ruled that Section 163 BNSS orders must not infringe upon devotees' fundamental religious rights under Article 25, ordering the immediate release of anyone unlawfully detained under the prohibitory orders.
The court passed a restraining order prohibiting members of the public from calling for defiance of the Supreme Court's directive, clarifying that while judicial orders may be criticised, active obstruction will not be tolerated.
Meanwhile, thousands of devotees went on Girivalam around the hill since 6 am on Tuesday. Members of Hindu outfits, including BJP leaders, began gathering in front of the temple from 3 pm, raising slogans demanding that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon atop the hill.
With prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in force across Madurai district, banning public gatherings and climbing Tiruparankundram hill until Wednesday morning, police detained several political leaders and prevented them from reaching the temple. BJP State unit president Nainar Nagendran was arrested near Tirunelveli, while another senior leader, Tamizhisai Soundararajan, was arrested near the airport when she attempted to reach the temple on a padayatra.
Fewer than 1,000 people gathered to witness the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam due to the prohibition order. Within minutes of the lamp being lit, tensions escalated as members of Hindu outfits raised slogans against the TVK-led government, condemning it for not implementing the Supreme Court's order. The police arrested nearly 500 protesters.
In its order dated November 20, the Supreme Court had said that the permission granted by it could not be relied upon by any party as evidence of an established custom. The order also did not settle the dispute over the ownership of the site, its religious character or the existence of any customary right to light the lamp there. The State government has filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's order.