Instead, the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple at Tiruparankundram at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The uncertainty over the spot where the lamp would be lit continued until the last minute, with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court summoning Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna after a group of lawyers filed petitions alleging that the district administration had acted in a manner that prevented implementation of the Supreme Court's order.

When the court assembled at 12.30 pm, Justice GR Swaminathan insisted that the collector appeared before it. By 1.30 pm, Collector Nishant Krishna and Madurai City Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Thivyan appeared before the court. When the court again met at 4 pm, the collector, commissioner and the executive officer from Subramanian Swamy temple, Tiruparankudram, attended remotely via video conference.