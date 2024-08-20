Begin typing your search...
Day after IAS reshuffle in TN, Secretaries to Chief Minister re-designated
CHENNAI: Following the appointment of additional al chief secretary N Muruganandam as the state Chief Secretary, the State government on Tuesday issued orders to re-designate the secretaries of the Chief Minister.
CHENNAI: Following the appointment of additional al chief secretary N Muruganandam as the state Chief Secretary, the State government on Tuesday issued orders to re-designate the secretaries of the Chief Minister.
As per an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Tuesday morning, senior IAS officer P Umanath has been re-designated as the Secretary-I of the Chief Minister.
Accordingly, M S Shanmugham and Anu George have been redesignated as CM secretaries II and III, respectively.
Former Thoothukudi collector G Lakshmipathy has already been transferred and appointed as the joint secretary of the Chief Minister.
