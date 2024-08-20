Day after IAS reshuffle in TN, Secretaries to Chief Minister re-designated

Begin typing your search...

    Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Tuesday morning, senior IAS officer P Umanath has been re-designated as the Secretary-I of the Chief Minister.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Aug 2024 6:50 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-20 07:05:52.0  )
    Tamil Nadu Secretariat

    CHENNAI: Following the appointment of additional al chief secretary N Muruganandam as the state Chief Secretary, the State government on Tuesday issued orders to re-designate the secretaries of the Chief Minister.

    As per an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Tuesday morning, senior IAS officer P Umanath has been re-designated as the Secretary-I of the Chief Minister.

    Accordingly, M S Shanmugham and Anu George have been redesignated as CM secretaries II and III, respectively.

    Former Thoothukudi collector G Lakshmipathy has already been transferred and appointed as the joint secretary of the Chief Minister.

    DTNEXT Bureau

