Muruganandam appointed as new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer N Muruganandam, presently Secretary-1 to the Chief Minister, was posted as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The appointment came a day after Shiv Das Meena, the former Chief Secretary was transferred and appointed as the chairman of TNRERA.

Muruganandam is part of Chief Minister MK Stalin's inner administrative circle.

A 1991 batch IAS officer, Muruganandam has held various key positions in the state including the state finance secretary in the incumbent regime led by chief minister M K Stalin. A BE (computer science) graduate, Muruganandam also holds a MBA from IIM.

Incidentally, his wife Supriya Sahu is also a senior IAS officer, presently the Health Secretary.