    TN govt orders transfer of two IAS officers, Lakshmipathy appointed as Joint Secretary to Chief Minister

    Subsequently, Elambahavath IAS, Director of Public Libraries has been transfered and appointed as the new District Collector of Thoothukudi.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Aug 2024 6:26 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-19 06:40:48.0  )
    CHENNAI: Lakshmipathy serving as the District Collector of Thoothukudi, has been appointed as the Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister.

    Also Read:Muruganandam appointed as new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

    Shiv Das Meena, previously the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority(TNRERA)on August 18.

    In light of this change, N Muruganandam IAS has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government.

    LakshmipathyJoint SecretaryMuruganandamChief SecretaryTamil Nadu
    Online Desk

