Mullaiperiyar Dam row: CPM welcomes Tamil Nadu govt's legal move against Kerala

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday welcomed the state’s decision to take legal action against Kerala government’s move to approach the MoEF and CC for environmental clearance for its new Mullaiperiyar dam.

In a statement, he said that the Supreme Court passed an order in 2006 and 2014 on Mullaiperiyar Dam and it clearly stated that the dam is fully secure and stable.

“If the new dam has to be constructed, it could be done based on the consensus between Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments. Kerala cannot impose its decision on Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court said while rejecting Kerala’s plea,” Balakrishnan said.

He said that the apex court had clearly stated that its approval was needed if the Kerala government initiated any steps on the construction of the new dam. “Meanwhile, the Kerala government has applied to the Expert Appraisal Committee of MoEF and CC seeking terms of reference for the new dam. The committee would take up the dam on May 28 agenda for consideration,” he said, adding that the action of Kerala is contradictory to the SC order.

“Kerala government and EAC should drop the new dam proposal,” he appealed.

Balakrishnan also demanded the Kerala government to stop work on the check dam construction across the Silanthi river. “Silanthi river is a tributary of the Cauvery. The Supreme Court has given a verdict in the Cauvery case that if dams and check dams are to be built in the Cauvery basin, the concerned state governments should consult with each other and obtain permission from the CMA,” he noted.