Cyclone Fengal: Landslide strikes Tiruvannamalai's VOC Nagar area; 7 trapped under debris

CHENNAI: At least seven people, including children, are feared trapped following a landslide incident in Tiruvannamalai district, which was hit by heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal on Sunday.

The incident happened at VOC Nagar on the lower side of Annamalaiyar hills on Sunday evening. “It looks like they are trapped under the debris of the landslide. They are not reachable on their mobile and physical search for them hit a dead end as of now,” said a senior police officer when contacted by DT Next.

Police said that at least seven people staying in different houses that were damaged in the landslide are not traceable, according to their neighbours.

Rescue teams comprising officials from the police department and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services are on the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Tiruvannamalai district has been witnessing very heavy rainfall since Sunday afternoon when cyclonic storm Fengal moved over the region after weakening into a deep depression. The weather system was earlier stationary over Puducherry and Villupuram for at least 12 hours after making landfall on Saturday night.

(With Online Desk inputs)