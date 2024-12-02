Begin typing your search...

    Tiruvannamalai landslide: ‘Rescue operations are on, removing big boulder from top of debris is a big challenge’

    "We have to remove the big boulder from above the debris under which the houses are crushed. Efforts are on to remove it without causing further damages. Unless it is removed, a breakthrough in the rescue operation is not possible," a senior police official said.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2024 2:34 PM IST
    NDRF officials carry out rescue operations at VOC Nagar in Annamalaiyar hills in Tiruvannamalai district (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Nearly 18 hours after the landslide incident happened during heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal at hill slop VOC Nagar in Annamalaiyar hills in Tiruvannamalai district, the rescue workers are still fighting with boulders and debris while searching for trapped people.

    "We have to remove the big boulder from above the debris under which the houses are crushed. Efforts are on to remove it without causing further damages. Unless it is removed, a breakthrough in the rescue operation is not possible," a senior police official said.

    Rescue workers from NDRF , TNFRS are engaged at the scene along with officials from multiple government agencies hoping to bring out the people trapped under.

    At least 7 people , including children are feared trapped under the debris of landslide.

    TN rainsTiruvannamalaiCyclone FengalNDRFHeavy Rains
