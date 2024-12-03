Cyclone Fengal: Villupuram bus stand remains flooded for 3rd consecutive day

CHENNAI: Villupuram New Bus Stand has been severly flooded for the 3rd consecutive day due to the rains caused by Cyclone Fengal on Sunday. The district had received an unprecedented 50 cm of rainfall on Sunday.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin to chair meeting on flood relief measures on December 3

Due to severe water logging, buses were unable to enter the bus stand and had to be parked along Villupuram-Chennai National Highway.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Change in train pattern owing to waterlogging in Villupuram; check details

Train service has also been affected as the floodwaters have risen above the danger level on a railway bridge near Mundiyambakkam. This has led to the cancellation of many trains for safety reasons.