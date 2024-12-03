Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin to chair meeting on flood relief measures on December 3

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to hold an meeting today to address the ongoing rain damage situation in Tamil Nadu caused by Cyclone Fengal in several districts across the state.

The meeting, which will include ministers and key officials, will focus on the situation in rain-affected areas such as Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Uthangarai, added Thanthi TV report.

The discussions will center on the extent of the damage, ongoing rescue operations, and the measures being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to those impacted by the floods.

Reports indicate that Chief Minister will outline further steps to support the victims and ensure recovery efforts in the affected regions.

Chief Minister MK Stalin recently visited the flood-ravaged Villupuram district on December 2 to review the ongoing relief efforts.

He estimated the extent of crop damage suffered in the State due to Cyclone Fengal at 1.29 lakh hectares, on Monday.